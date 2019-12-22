|
|
BAURLE, Robert "Rebel" Died on Friday, Dec. 20th, 2019. He was 72. Bob was born on August 14th, 1947 in Baltimore, MD, and raised in Augusta, GA. He was the son of the late Kathleen and Robert Baurle. He served in the Air Force, 1966 until 1970. He was a lieutenant, employed on the City of Newton Fire Dept., from 1971 until retirement. He had an Associate's degree in Fire and Science from Mass. Bay College. He was a member of the Newton American Legion Post 440, Newton Elks, and the Sons of Italy - where he tended bar and assisted in the preparation of all social functions for 20 years. He bought Bullets Bar & Grill and had many good times there with his friends, watching sports and teasing and telling jokes. He will be forever missed. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Theresa Baurle; daughter Carey and her husband John Jewett of Natick; son Brett Baurle and his wife Laura of Winthrop. He loved spending time with his grandchildren Jake, Brett, and Ryan Jewett, and Ana and Asa Baurle. He was preceded in death by his brother Carlton "BB" Baurle. He is survived by his sisters Nancy Lovett and her husband Edward, and Elizabeth "Snookie" Baurle, and many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor Bob's life on Sunday, Dec. 29th, 2019, from 1-4pm, in Magni Funeral Home, 365 Watertown St., NEWTON. In lieu of flowers, you can donate to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Burial private. Andrew J. Magni & Son FH, Newton www.magnifuneralhome.com
View the online memorial for Robert "Rebel" BAURLE
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 23, 2019