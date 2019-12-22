Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Andrew J. Magni & Son Funeral Home
365 Watertown Street
Newton, MA 02458
(617) 527-2224
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Andrew J. Magni & Son Funeral Home
365 Watertown Street
Newton, MA 02458
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT BAURLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT "REBEL" BAURLE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT "REBEL" BAURLE Obituary
BAURLE, Robert "Rebel" Died on Friday, Dec. 20th, 2019. He was 72. Bob was born on August 14th, 1947 in Baltimore, MD, and raised in Augusta, GA. He was the son of the late Kathleen and Robert Baurle. He served in the Air Force, 1966 until 1970. He was a lieutenant, employed on the City of Newton Fire Dept., from 1971 until retirement. He had an Associate's degree in Fire and Science from Mass. Bay College. He was a member of the Newton American Legion Post 440, Newton Elks, and the Sons of Italy - where he tended bar and assisted in the preparation of all social functions for 20 years. He bought Bullets Bar & Grill and had many good times there with his friends, watching sports and teasing and telling jokes. He will be forever missed. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Theresa Baurle; daughter Carey and her husband John Jewett of Natick; son Brett Baurle and his wife Laura of Winthrop. He loved spending time with his grandchildren Jake, Brett, and Ryan Jewett, and Ana and Asa Baurle. He was preceded in death by his brother Carlton "BB" Baurle. He is survived by his sisters Nancy Lovett and her husband Edward, and Elizabeth "Snookie" Baurle, and many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor Bob's life on Sunday, Dec. 29th, 2019, from 1-4pm, in Magni Funeral Home, 365 Watertown St., NEWTON. In lieu of flowers, you can donate to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Burial private. Andrew J. Magni & Son FH, Newton www.magnifuneralhome.com

View the online memorial for Robert "Rebel" BAURLE
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Andrew J. Magni & Son Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -