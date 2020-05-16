Boston Globe Obituaries
ROBERT BAXTER PILSBURY


1926 - 2020
ROBERT BAXTER PILSBURY Obituary
PILSBURY, Robert Baxter Age 93 of Bedford formerly of Sudbury and well-known jazz piano player passed away peacefully on May 12, 2020 in Bedford, MA. Survivors include his wife Cora Brown Pilsbury, and former wife Ruth Morris Pilsbury; his sons Adam (Ruth) Pilsbury of Huntersville, NC, and Seth (Becky) Pilsbury of Ashburnham, MA; his step-son and step-daughter Colin Brown of Sudbury, MA and Linsay (David) Kramer, of Trenton, ME; his grandchildren, Louise Pilsbury, of Mooresville, NC, Samuel Pilsbury and Jacob Pilsbury, of Huntersville, NC; Jessica Cowgill, of Framingham, MA; Emily Pilsbury of Ashburnham, MA; step-grandchildren Holly Brown, of Sudbury, MA and Marley Kramer of Trenton, ME. Also surviving are devoted nephews Andrew (Evangelia) Tomczak and Stephen (Mary Ellen) Tomczak. His sister, Sally Pilsbury Tomczak, formerly of Yalesville, CT, preceded him in death, as did Stanley Tomczak, his brother-in-law and parents Elmer Knapp and Frances Baxter Pilsbury. A memorial service will be held at a later date. U.S. Army Korean War Veteran – Three Bronze Stars. For obituary and online guestbook visit: www.concordfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020
