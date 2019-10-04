Home

Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
ROBERT BENJAMIN "BOB" GOOLTZ Jr.


1940 - 2019
GOOLTZ, Robert Benjamin "Bob" Jr. Of Sun City West, AZ, formerly of Framingham, MA died September 30 in Arizona. Bob leaves his wife of 22 years, Janet, children Robert B. Gooltz, III of Framingham, MA, Pamela Dara of Bellevue, WA, Rebecca Struckmeier of Elkridge, MD and Frederick Gooltz of Los Angeles, his stepchildren Robert E. McWalter, Jr., Ann Reed McWalter, Peter E. McWalter, and Christina McWalter Granahan and his 16 grandchildren, and nieces Cate Feck Deehan, Missie Feck and Julie Feck-Eddy. A Funeral Service will be at the Advent Episcopal Church in Sun City West on Oct. 26 at 10AM. Burial will be held at a later date in Sleepy Hollow Cemetery in Concord, MA. Bob was an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan and delighted in making personalized "GooltzMark" greeting cards for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Rotary Foundation, my.rotary.org/en/donate

Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 6, 2019
