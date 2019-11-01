|
BENJAMINSEN, Robert Bernard Formerly of North Easton, MA, passed away on October 23, 2019, after a brief illness, while in Ft. Lauderdale, FL. He was born in Boston to Oscar B. Benjaminsen and Marion A. (Macleod) Benjaminsen. He was a graduate of Boston University and served in the Army during the Korean War Era. Father of Robert C. Benjaminsen of Norton, Robin C. Benjaminsen of Norton, Glenn N. Benjaminsen and his wife, Kathleen, of Norton, Kimberly A. Dwyer and her husband, Dane, of Hingham, William G. Benjaminsen and his wife, Heidi, of Marlboro; and his grandchildren, Justin, Ryan, Carter, Matthew and Abigail. He is also survived by his former wife, Dorothy A. Benjaminsen and his longtime partner, Marie Bernstein. A private burial is planned. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 11am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 240 Hemenway Street, Marlboro, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Robert's memory to Beth Israel Hospital Boston, for the research of Dr. Kenneth Bauer, Hematology Department.
Published in The Boston Globe from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019