Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home
128 Revere Street
Revere, MA 02151
(781) 284-3376
ROBERT BOCCUZZI


1947 - 2019
ROBERT BOCCUZZI Obituary
BOCCUZZI, Robert "Bubba" Llifelong resident of Revere on November 8, 2019, at the age of 72. Born in Winthrop on July 4, 1947, to the late Angelo and Esther Boccuzzi (Alexander). Beloved husband of 50 years to Merle Boccuzzi (Buckley). Devoted father of Matthew Boccuzzi and his wife Pauline of Revere. Dear brother of Lucy (Boccuzzi) Lally of Swampscott, Vito Boccuzzi of Danvers, and Anthony Boccuzzi and his wife Annette of Peabody. Adored cousin to the Salvato family. Cherished grandfather of Amanda Donovan, Rebecca Devine, and adoring great-grandfather of Giavana Rose Seniti and Aaliyah Rae Arciero. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and friends. Bubba had owned several businesses in Revere, and was the founder of Market Square Exchange in Lynn. He will be truly missed by all who knew him. Funeral from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St., REVERE, on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at 10:00am. Funeral Mass at St. Anthony's Church at 11:00am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. A visitation will be held on Monday, from 4:00pm to 8:00pm. Private Interment. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Robert's name to the , 300 5th Ave. Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451. For guestbook please visit www.Buonfiglio.com Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno

Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 10, 2019
