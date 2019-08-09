Boston Globe Obituaries
BROWN, Robert Of Dennisport, formerly of Watertown. August 8, 2019. Age 60. Beloved son of the late Charles F. & Mary C. (Coyle) Brown. Dear brother of David J. Brown & his wife Lois of Manchester, NH, James E. Brown & his wife Jeanine of Watertown, Mary P. Fitzpatrick & her husband William of Dedham, and the late Charles F. Brown, Jr. & his surviving wife Janet of Watertown. Loving uncle of 10 nieces & nephews and 7 great-nieces & nephews. Dear friend of Anne Marie McDermott. Funeral from the MacDonald Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Home, at 270 Main St., WATERTOWN, Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at 8 AM, followed by Funeral Mass in the Church of St. Patrick, 212 Main St., Watertown, at 9 AM. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting Hours Monday, 4-8 PM. Interment Ridgelawn Cemetery, Watertown. Postal Clerk, USPS. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of his brother Charles F. Brown, Jr. c/o Watertown Public Library, 123 Main St., Watertown, MA 02472. MacDonald-Rockwell-MacDonald www.macdonaldrockwell.com

View the online memorial for Robert BROWN
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 11, 2019
