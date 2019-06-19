|
|
ALDRICH, Robert C. Of Charlestown, passed away on June 19, 2019. He is the husband of Nancy Mara-Aldrich. Father of Jenny and Robert Aldrich. Also survived by grandchildren. Brother of Richard Aldrich, Helen Shabarekh, Beth Bayliss, AJ Aldrich and David Aldrich. Also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will receive visitors on Saturday, in the Waterman-Langone Funeral Home, 580 Commercial Street, BOSTON, from 1pm to 3pm, with a Prayer Service at 3pm. Parking attendants will be available to assist with parking. Burial in Fairview Cemetery, West Hartfield, CT will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Robert's memory may be made to: National Brian Tumor Society, 55 Chapel St., Newton, MA 02458. For online condolences and/or directions, please visit:
www.bostonharborsdiehome.com Waterman-Langone
at Boston Harborside
617-536-4110
Published in The Boston Globe on June 20, 2019