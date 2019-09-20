|
BURGESS, Robert C. Sr. "Bob" Sept 18th, of Lawrence, formerly of Malden. Beloved husband of Doris. G. (Guevin) of Lawrence. Loving father of Cheryl A. Burgess of Lawrence, the late Robert C. Burgess, Jr. of Malden, Scott A. Burgess of Lawrence, John M. Burgess and wife, the late Donna of Malden and Lawrence, and Stephen D. Burgess and wife Elizabeth of Londonderry, NH. Beloved brother of the late Henry "Chet" Burgess. Proud grandfather of James, Lilianna, and Bobby. Visitation for Bob will be held at the Weir-MacCuish Golden Rule Funeral Home, 144 Salem St, MALDEN, MA on Mon, Sept 23, from 4 – 8 PM. Funeral Services will be held at the Funeral Home on Tues, Sept 24th, at 10 AM. Interment to follow in Forest Dale Cemetery, Malden. Proud veteran of the US Army. In lieu of flowers, please consider adopting a pet or making a donation to: MSPCA at Nevins Farm, Methuen, MA. For obituary and directions, weirfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 22, 2019