|
|
CASTO, Robert C Of Westwood, formerly of Roslindale, passed away peacefully on July 29, 2019. Beloved husband of Janet (Valanzola). Loving father of Anthony and his wife Lauren of Milford, Joseph "Joey" and his companion Thomas Myers of Provincetown and the late Robert S. Casto. Cherished son of Constance and the late Vincent A. Casto. Dear loving brother of David of West Roxbury and Paul and his wife Jackie of Walpole. Also survived by 3 special and loving grandchildren; Anthony, Jr., Ariella and Juliana and Brianna Brady and her daughter Lyzelle, as well as many in-laws, nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral Thursday, August 1, 2019, at 9 AM from the Joseph Russo Funeral Home, 814 American Legion Hwy. (Near Cummins Hwy.), ROSLINDALE, followed by a Funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Roslindale, at 10 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Visiting Hours Wednesday, July 31, 2019, from 4-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Robert's memory may be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 44 Binney St., Boston, MA 02215. Interment St. Michael Cemetery, Roslindale, MA. Directions and guestbook at www.josephrussofuneralhome.com
View the online memorial for Robert C CASTO
Published in The Boston Globe on July 30, 2019