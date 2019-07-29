Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Russo Funeral Home
814 American Legion Hwy(Roslindale)
Roslindale, MA 02131
(617) 325-7300
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT CASTO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT C. CASTO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT C. CASTO Obituary
CASTO, Robert C Of Westwood, formerly of Roslindale, passed away peacefully on July 29, 2019. Beloved husband of Janet (Valanzola). Loving father of Anthony and his wife Lauren of Milford, Joseph "Joey" and his companion Thomas Myers of Provincetown and the late Robert S. Casto. Cherished son of Constance and the late Vincent A. Casto. Dear loving brother of David of West Roxbury and Paul and his wife Jackie of Walpole. Also survived by 3 special and loving grandchildren; Anthony, Jr., Ariella and Juliana and Brianna Brady and her daughter Lyzelle, as well as many in-laws, nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral Thursday, August 1, 2019, at 9 AM from the Joseph Russo Funeral Home, 814 American Legion Hwy. (Near Cummins Hwy.), ROSLINDALE, followed by a Funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Roslindale, at 10 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Visiting Hours Wednesday, July 31, 2019, from 4-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Robert's memory may be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 44 Binney St., Boston, MA 02215. Interment St. Michael Cemetery, Roslindale, MA. Directions and guestbook at www.josephrussofuneralhome.com

View the online memorial for Robert C CASTO
Published in The Boston Globe on July 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now