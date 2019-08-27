|
COLUCCI, Robert C. Of Harrison, ME, formerly of Lynnfield, Aug. 23. Beloved husband of Beverly A. (Pearce) Colucci. Son of the late Carl & Lillian (Blangio) Colucci. Funeral from the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD, Friday at 9am followed by a Funeral Mass in Our Lady of the Assumption Church Lynnfield at 10:00. Visitation for relatives & friends at the Funeral Home Thursday 4-8pm. Interment, Puritan Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Pl. Memphis, TN 38105. For obit/guestbook,
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 28, 2019