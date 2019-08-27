Boston Globe Obituaries
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
(781) 334-9966
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Ave
Wakefield, MA
Funeral
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
9:00 AM
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Ave.
Wakefield, MA
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Assumption
4 Grove St.
Lynnfield, MA
ROBERT C. COLUCCI


1956 - 2019
ROBERT C. COLUCCI Obituary
COLUCCI, Robert C. Of Harrison, ME, formerly of Lynnfield, Aug. 23. Beloved husband of Beverly A. (Pearce) Colucci. Son of the late Carl & Lillian (Blangio) Colucci. Funeral from the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD, Friday at 9am followed by a Funeral Mass in Our Lady of the Assumption Church Lynnfield at 10:00. Visitation for relatives & friends at the Funeral Home Thursday 4-8pm. Interment, Puritan Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Pl. Memphis, TN 38105. For obit/guestbook,

www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 28, 2019
