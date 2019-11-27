|
|
DeROSA, Robert C. "Bob" Of Stoneham, formerly of Woburn and Medford, November 25th. Beloved husband of Lorraine M. (Minerva) DeRosa, with whom he shared 60 years of marriage. Devoted father of Robin Foran and her husband Brian of Tewksbury, Robert DeRosa, Jr. of Brooklyn, NY, and Laurie Carney and her husband Sean of North Easton. Loving "Grandpa" of Christopher, Ryan, Victoria, Zachary and Isabella. Dear brother of Anna DeRosa and the late Raymond "Lefty" and Pasquale DeRosa. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Monday, December 2nd, at 9 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Patrick Church, 71 Central Street, Stoneham, at 10 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Sunday, 4-8 PM. Services will conclude with Burial at Lindenwood Cemetery, Stoneham. Late US army veteran, Korean War. To leave a message of condolence, visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 29, 2019