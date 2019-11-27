Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
(781) 396-9200
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Lindenwood Cemetery
Stoneham, MA
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
9:00 AM
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick Church
71 Central Street
Stoneham, MA
View Map
ROBERT C. DEROSA
DeROSA, Robert C. "Bob" Of Stoneham, formerly of Woburn and Medford, November 25th. Beloved husband of Lorraine M. (Minerva) DeRosa, with whom he shared 60 years of marriage. Devoted father of Robin Foran and her husband Brian of Tewksbury, Robert DeRosa, Jr. of Brooklyn, NY, and Laurie Carney and her husband Sean of North Easton. Loving "Grandpa" of Christopher, Ryan, Victoria, Zachary and Isabella. Dear brother of Anna DeRosa and the late Raymond "Lefty" and Pasquale DeRosa. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Monday, December 2nd, at 9 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Patrick Church, 71 Central Street, Stoneham, at 10 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Sunday, 4-8 PM. Services will conclude with Burial at Lindenwood Cemetery, Stoneham. Late US army veteran, Korean War. To leave a message of condolence, visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 29, 2019
