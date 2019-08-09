|
DESMOND, Robert C. Of Quincy, passed away with his family by his side Aug. 5th. Bob was born in Jamaica Plain and lived a long time in Quincy and Norwood. He served in the USAF. Bob retired in 2018 after working 40 years at Norwood Municipal Light Dept. He enjoyed Karate, YMCA and mostly spending time with his grandchildren.
Son of the late Maude (Hughes) and Robert E. Desmond. Beloved husband of wife of 21 years, Diane M. (Brooks). Father of Michael Desmond of CO, Laurie Millier of Attleboro, Corrine Zeuli of NH and the late Beth Desmond Nagy. Stepfather of Jessica McDonagh of Norwood, Jason Collins of VA and Jarrod Collins of Whitman. Sister of Janice Kaiser of CA and the late Barbara Michaelson. Adored grandfather of 14 grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial Friday, Aug. 16 at 10:30 AM in St. Mary's Church, West Quincy. Visiting Hours Thursday, Aug. 15 from 4-8 PM at Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service of MA, 650 Hancock St., QUINCY. Bob will be laid to rest with his daughter Beth in the Highland Cemetery, Norwood. For online condolences please visit
www.hamellydon.com
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Bob's name to Boston Children's Hospital, 401 Park Drive, Suite 602, Boston, MA 02215 or , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 10, 2019