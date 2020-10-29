ELLIS, Robert C. "Robin" Jr. Of Plainville, formerly of Walpole, October 27, 2020, age 79. Beloved husband of the late Winifred G. (Grabau) Ellis. Stepfather of Thomas Eisele of Norwood. Cherished grandfather of Samantha, Thomas, Jr., and Keith. Dear friend of James Nixon, Stephen Jacobs, and David Wakefield. The family wishes to thank John Murray and Christine McDonnell for all the help they gave Robin throughout the last few years. At the request of Robin's family, all Services will be private at the current time, with Memorial Visitation and Graveside Service at Knollwood Memorial Park to be held in the Spring. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131. Arrangements by James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, WALPOLE.





Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2020.