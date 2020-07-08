|
HONG, Robert C. Of Malden, July 6, 2020, at age 96. Beloved husband of the late Meiling (Wong) Hong with whom he shared 63 years of marriage. Devoted father of Gregory Hong of Montclair, CA, Walter Hong and his wife Alice Chan of Reading, and Austin Hong of Malden. Dear brother of Marie Wong of Melrose, Rolland Hong of Melrose, Mabel Shin of Reading, the late Roddy Chung, Richard C. Hong, Marion Chung Lee, and Ralph Hong. Loving grandfather of David Hong and his wife Maggie, Justin Hong and his wife Katie, Alexander Hong and his wife Elizabeth, Eric Hong, Matthew Hong, and Christina Hong. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Services for Robert will be private at this time. Gifts in Robert's memory may be made to the American Legion Chinatown Post # 328, 90 Tyler St., Boston, MA 02111. For online tribute, visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com Life Celebration by Robinson Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on July 9, 2020