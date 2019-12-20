|
HORLICK, Robert C. Age 92, of Newton, on Friday, December 20, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Ruth C. Horlick. Cherished father of Linda Cole, Lawrence Horlick and his wife Lisa Solomon. Adoring grandfather of Jeremy Cole and his wife Gail, Katie Cole, Thomas Cole, and Jack Solomon. Loving great grandfather of Michaela and Mackenzie Cole, Kali and Anthony Neydon. Loving brother of the late Paul Horlick and his wife Joan. Cherished uncle of Sheryl Greenspan and her husband Avram. Admired great uncle of Shaina and Hannah Greenspan. The family would like to show special appreciation to Amy and Mark Huang. Graveside Services will be held on Monday, December 23 at 12 noon in the Newton Cemetery, 791 Walnut Street, Newton. Shiva will be held at his late residence, on Tuesday, December 24, from 2-4 & 6-8 PM with Minyan at 7PM. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Perkins School for the Blind, 175 N. Beacon Street, Watertown, MA 02472. Levine Chapels, Brookline www.levinechapels.com 617-277-8300
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 22, 2019