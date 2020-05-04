|
|
LaROCQUE, Robert C. "Bob" Age 79, of Yarmouthport, died peacefully at Cape Cod Hospital in Hyannis on April 30, 2020. Bob was born in Somerville and attended Somerville High School. After high school he served his country in the United States Marine Corps and was a proud Marine for the rest of his life. Bob resided in Somerville for most of his life and worked as a business manager for Polaroid for 33 years, where he also served as the chairman of the Employees Committee. While at Polaroid, he earned his college degree from Antioch College at night. He moved to Cape Cod upon his retirement in 1991. Bob was an avid Boston sports fan and enjoyed travelling to Florida each year to watch his beloved Red Sox in spring training. He also loved traveling to Aruba each year and had many friends there. Most of all, Bob loved spending time with his friends and family. Bob is survived by his former spouse Linda Atkins of Spofford, NH. He was a loving father to Richard LaRocque and his wife Nancy and their son Ryan of Millersville, Maryland and his son Mark LaRocque of Spofford, NH, his former spouse Elizabeth LaRocque and their sons Christopher LaRocque, Connor LaRocque and Devin LaRocque, all of Belmont. Bob was a devoted brother to Patricia Wright and her late husband Robert and Lawrence LaRocque, both of Stoneham, the late Richard F. LaRocque and his beloved wife Sheila of Peabody, and the late Lorraine LeBlanc, formerly of Stoneham. He was also survived by many dear friends, including Gregory Foley of Medford and Tom Clinton of Belmont. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of the Cape Cod Hospital for the loving care and incredible compassion shown to Bob and his family during this difficult time. Due to the current health regulations and restrictions, Bob's family and friends will honor and celebrate his life at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For online condolences to the family, visit www.casperfuneralservices.com/obituaries-guestbook
View the online memorial for Robert C. "Bob" LaROCQUE
Published in The Boston Globe on May 5, 2020