LORDAN, Robert C. Age 70, of Humarock, formerly of Randolph and Canton, December 12. Brother of Daniel and his wife Barbara of Marshfield, Thomas and his wife Donna of NJ, Jeanne Hay and her husband Kenneth of Weymouth and the late Richard and Michael Lordan. Son of the late Daniel "Bud" & Helen Lordan. Beloved uncle of 15 nieces and nephews and 14 grand-nieces and nephews. Visitation for friends and relatives will be held at the Farley Funeral Home, 358 Park St. (Rt. 27) Stoughton on Sunday, December 22, from 10 AM – 12 PM, followed by a Funeral Home Service at 12 PM. Bob's family has suggested that instead of flowers, donations in his memory be made to . Complete obituary and directions at www.farleyfh.com Farley Funeral Home (781)344-2676
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 18, 2019