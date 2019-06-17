TRYDER, Robert C. Sr. Of Reading, formerly of North Reading and Chelsea, June 15, 2019, age 81. Beloved husband of the late Anne E. (Sedor) Tryder; loving father of sons, Robert C. Tryder, Jr. and his wife Marlene, Michael W. Tryder and his wife Tina and Lance C. Tryder, daughters, Kelliann Scouler and her husband Robert, Kathleen A. Brussard and her husband Michael and Elizabeth A. Crowley and her husband David, late brothers, William M., Jr., John and James Tryder; late sisters, Dorothy, Mildred, Evelyn, Anna and Irene; 16 grandchildren, Carey, Danny and wife Kayla, Samantha, Montana, Nicole, Luke, Bo, Caroline, Emily, Sean, Olivia, Molly, Mia, Gracie, Dylan and Mason; one great-granddaughter, Anna and many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Croswell Funeral Home, 19 Bow St., NORTH READING on Thursday, June 20 at 9:15 AM, followed by a 10:30 AM Funeral Mass at St. Theresa's Church, 63 Winter St. (Rt. 62), North Reading. Calling on Wednesday, June 19 from 4 to 8 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his memory to Frontotemporal Degeneration Dementia at The Aftd.org He was a U.S. Marine Corps Veteran. Croswell Funeral Home North Reading (978) 664-3031 www.croswellfuneralhome.com



View the online memorial for Robert C. Sr. TRYDER Published in The Boston Globe on June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary