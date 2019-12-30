Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Spadafora Funeral Home
865 Main Street
Malden, MA 02148
(781) 324-8680
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Spadafora Funeral Home
865 Main Street
Malden, MA 02148
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
9:00 AM
Spadafora Funeral Home
865 Main Street
Malden, MA 02148
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
Sacred Hearts Church
297 Main St.
Malden , MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT WHYNOT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT C. "BOB" WHYNOT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT C. "BOB" WHYNOT Obituary
WHYNOT, Robert C. "Bob" Of Malden, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at home after battling a short illness, surrounded by his loving family, at age 66. Devoted husband of Debra (Tamagna) Whynot of Malden. Cherished father of Robert A. Whynot of Malden, Nicholas Whynot & his wife Nicole of Sandown, NH & Brittney Whynot of Malden. Loving papa of Juliana, Leah, Ryan & Sophia. Brother of James Whynot, Tina Branciforte, Beth Dellolio & the late Debbie Whynot. Beloved uncle to many nieces & nephews & a faithful friend to all. Funeral from the A. J. Spadafora Funeral Home, 865 Main St., MALDEN on Friday, Jan. 3rd at 9:00am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in Sacred Hearts Church, 297 Main St., Malden at 10:00am. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours will be held at the Funeral Home on Thursday from 4-8pm. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob's memory may be made to Tufts Medical Center Oncology Dept., 800 Washington St., Boston, MA 02111. For directions & guestbook, www.spadaforafuneral.com Spadafora Funeral Home 781-324-8680
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -