|
|
WHYNOT, Robert C. "Bob" Of Malden, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at home after battling a short illness, surrounded by his loving family, at age 66. Devoted husband of Debra (Tamagna) Whynot of Malden. Cherished father of Robert A. Whynot of Malden, Nicholas Whynot & his wife Nicole of Sandown, NH & Brittney Whynot of Malden. Loving papa of Juliana, Leah, Ryan & Sophia. Brother of James Whynot, Tina Branciforte, Beth Dellolio & the late Debbie Whynot. Beloved uncle to many nieces & nephews & a faithful friend to all. Funeral from the A. J. Spadafora Funeral Home, 865 Main St., MALDEN on Friday, Jan. 3rd at 9:00am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in Sacred Hearts Church, 297 Main St., Malden at 10:00am. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours will be held at the Funeral Home on Thursday from 4-8pm. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob's memory may be made to Tufts Medical Center Oncology Dept., 800 Washington St., Boston, MA 02111. For directions & guestbook, www.spadaforafuneral.com Spadafora Funeral Home 781-324-8680
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 31, 2019