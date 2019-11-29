|
LAVIN, Robert Carson President of the Robert C. Lavin Corporation (LAVCOR) Robert Carson Lavin, age 87, of Duxbury, died on Sunday, November 24, 2019, surrounded by his family. Son of the late Ernest Carl and Sara Bruce Lavin, Bob graduated from Wellesley High School, Class of 1949, and Wesleyan University, Class of 1953, where he played varsity football and majored in math. Following college, he enlisted in the United States Army and after basic training, joined the Counter Intelligence Corp and was stationed in Boston. He was honorably discharged in 1955 and joined the family business, manufacturing air pollution control systems. A gifted engineer and businessman, he became President of the Robert C. Lavin Corporation (LAVCOR), a title and role he held until he retired in 1999. He held leadership positions in many professional organizations. Bob was a member of The Board of Governors at -Boston, and served as Vice Chairman and later as an Emeritus Member. He was a member of Wellesley Lodge, where he served as Master and then as The District Deputy Grand Master of the Waltham 5th Masonic District. He was a member of St. Bernard Commandry #12, Knights Templar Boston, MA, and was a member of Aleppo Shrine, Wilmington, MA. Bob was a member of the Duxbury Yacht Club, the Duxbury Rural and Historical Society, board member of the Duxbury Senior Center and the Duxbury Council on Aging, and former member of the Wellesley Country Club. A lifelong Episcopalian, he attended St. Andrew's (Wellesley), Trinity Church (Boston), Christ Church (Needham), and St. John the Evangelist (Duxbury). Bob's extraordinary talent for piano playing, his sense of humor and his love for his family and large circle of friends of all ages will be missed. Bob is survived by his wife of 62 years, Joan Rudberg Lavin and three daughters and their husbands, Janet and Peter Rapelye of Duxbury, Debbie and Peter Strzetelski of Natick and Duxbury, and Nancy and Dan Scheerer of Duxbury. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Mollie, Austin, Andy and Janie Scheerer, Teddy and Bobby Strzetelski, Kim Kelly Gueye, Kate and Ed Farrington, Meg Rapelye, four great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his brother, Richard Bruce Lavin. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019, at 11:00 am, at St. John the Evangelist Church in Duxbury. Interment will be private. The family requests, in lieu of flowers, that contributions in Bob's memory be made to the -Boston, or his alma mater, Wesleyan University, in support of student athletes. Please send gifts to the Development Office, -Boston, 51 Blossom Street, Boston, MA 02114; or gifts can be sent to the Fund for Athletics at Wesleyan University, to the care of Marcy Herlihy, Office of Advancement, 291 Main Street, Middletown, CT 06457. To share a memory of Bob, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com Eaton Funeral Home Needham 781-444-0201
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 1, 2019