Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chesmore Funeral Home
854 Washington St
Holliston, MA 01746
(508) 429-2391
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT DALTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT CHARLES DALTON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT CHARLES DALTON Obituary
DALTON, Robert Charles Age 80, of Taunton, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton, after a brief battle with cancer. Born in Boston, he was the son of the late Mary (Barr) and William Francis Dalton. Loving partner of 27 years to Janis Tyler. Survived by his children, Shannon (Dalton) and her husband Stephen Giordano, James Dalton and his wife Lisa, Tracey Tyler, his beloved grandchildren, Nathan and Owen Giordano, Kelsey and Patrick Dalton, his siblings, Catherine Castanino, Daniel Dalton, and Kevin Dalton, many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . Full obit at www.ChesmoreFuneralHome.com

View the online memorial for Robert Charles DALTON
Published in The Boston Globe on July 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chesmore Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -