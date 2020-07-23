|
DALTON, Robert Charles Age 80, of Taunton, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton, after a brief battle with cancer. Born in Boston, he was the son of the late Mary (Barr) and William Francis Dalton. Loving partner of 27 years to Janis Tyler. Survived by his children, Shannon (Dalton) and her husband Stephen Giordano, James Dalton and his wife Lisa, Tracey Tyler, his beloved grandchildren, Nathan and Owen Giordano, Kelsey and Patrick Dalton, his siblings, Catherine Castanino, Daniel Dalton, and Kevin Dalton, many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . Full obit at www.ChesmoreFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 26, 2020