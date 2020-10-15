GRACEFFA, Robert Charles Of Newton and Sudbury, died October 11, 2020 peacefully, after a long illness.
He is survived by his former wife Dolores, son Justin and daughter Christina, brother Thomas Graceffa and sister Janet Santiago.
For the safety of those we love and care about during this difficult time, those who wish to pay their respects to Robert and his family can do so in accordance with CDC, Federal and State guidelines in the Mary Catherine Chapel of Brasco & Sons Memorial, 773 Moody Street, WALTHAM, MA, on Saturday, Oct. 17th from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. A Funeral Service in Celebration of Robert's Life will be held at 12:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to the charity of your choice
