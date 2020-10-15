1/1
ROBERT CHARLES GRACEFFA
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ROBERT's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GRACEFFA, Robert Charles Of Newton and Sudbury, died October 11, 2020 peacefully, after a long illness.

He is survived by his former wife Dolores, son Justin and daughter Christina, brother Thomas Graceffa and sister Janet Santiago.

For the safety of those we love and care about during this difficult time, those who wish to pay their respects to Robert and his family can do so in accordance with CDC, Federal and State guidelines in the Mary Catherine Chapel of Brasco & Sons Memorial, 773 Moody Street, WALTHAM, MA, on Saturday, Oct. 17th from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. A Funeral Service in Celebration of Robert's Life will be held at 12:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to the charity of your choice. For complete obituary, guestbook & additional information, please refer to: BrascoFuneralHome.com

Waltham 781-893-6260

"Creating Meaningful Memories"

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Brasco & Sons Memorial Chapels Inc.
773 Moody Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 893-6260
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved