CROCKETT, Robert Chase "Bob" Of Winchester, died on May 12, 2020 at Lahey Medical Center in Burlington from complications of stroke. He was 83 years old. He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Ann (Stauffer), and two daughters, Amy and Jennifer. He is also survived by his brother, Harry Crockett of Boxford, MA, and his sister, Norma Kenton of Largo, FL. Bob was born in Medford and graduated from Winchester High School in 1954, Tufts in 1958, and Northeastern in 1968. As a Freemason, Bob held many positions in various lodges and was a key figure in the Masonic hospital equipment loan program named SMD-HELP. He received the Henry Price Medal in 2018. Bob served Winchester at town meeting, elections, scholarship foundation, Unitarian Society, Jenks Senior Center, and EnKa Society. In addition to community involvement, Bob and Mary Ann loved to travel. There will be no Services at this time. Donations in memory of Bob may be made to: SMD-HELP Foundation, Inc., 500 West Cummings Park, Suite 1150, Woburn, MA 01801. andersonbryantfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020