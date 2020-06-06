|
HOWARD, Robert Clark "Bob" Age 89, of Newton, MA, passed away of natural causes, in the early morning of Saturday, May 30, 2020. He was at peace and embraced by loved ones as he prepared, and ultimately moved on. He lived a long and full life, and leaves a lasting impact on those many people he touched. He was born on January 4, 1931 in Cincinnati, OH, son of Loren Eastman and Rosella Frances (Madden) Howard. He was predeceased by three elder siblings: Laura Jane Trame, John (Jack) G. Howard, and Marianne Marsailes. In evidence of his well-lived life, Bob is survived by his 9 children and their partners: Tim and Lorna Howard, Rob Howard, Peter and Keiko Howard, Chris and Jody Howard, Mary Howard, Patrick and Joanne Howard, Brooke Howard and Domenic Lomanno, Loren Howard, and Ashley Howard. In addition, he is survived by 11 grandchildren, 3 (+2/3) great-grandchildren and many cousins, nieces, and nephews, as well as his dearest friend, Nancy Howard. Bob took a career aptitude test in his senior year at University of Detroit High School, and it recommended lawyer or engineer. He chose science, and spent the next 6 years progressing from an Associate's degree at Dearborn Junior College, to a Bachelor's degree at University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, to, in 1955, a Master's degree in Nuclear Engineering at M.I.T. in Cambridge. After a couple of years working and building a family in San Diego, Bob accepted the invitation of former M.I.T. professors to join their fledgling company, Thermo Electron, in Waltham. It was attempting to make thermionic energy conversion commercially viable. That did not prove successful, but many other technologies did, and Thermo Electron went on, over the succeeding decades, to become one of the world's leading scientific instrument companies. Settling in Wayland, Concord, and finally Newton, Bob developed many enduring friendships and competitive athletic antagonists in golf, tennis, skiing, and ping pong. With a twinkle in his eye, he embraced the tenets of "quitting while ahead" and playing "smart." He was known to challenge friends and family to a game of ping pong, generously offer to even the odds by playing off-handed, then surreptitiously switch back to his strong hand if the game got too close. Brae Burn Country Club was his playground for 46 years. He was an early adopter of the cell phone, which in 1986 was the size of a golf bag, so that his secretary could forward calls and he could "work remotely." He holds the unofficial record for most rounds played by any person at the club several years in a row, and the effort paid off as he proudly hit not one, but three holes-in-one. Bob never complained or failed to face the day with resolve and good will. He worked hard at his every pursuit. He was analytical and found challenges in work and life that fueled his sharp and curious mind. He had a precise sense of judgement, he could read a situation and understand how the people involved would perceive it. It made him both an excellent manager that could motivate his co-workers to do their best work, and a confidant to friends and his children navigating complex situations. He held strong opinions and nearly super-human power of will. At the same time, he always listened and never closed the door to new perspectives – an impressive trait to hold late into life. He was not afraid to reconsider a position he was in the midst of defending, though in the spirit of competition, he might not admit it until days later. He became an avid reader of history after his retirement, and embraced a shift in political view well into his 70's. He was incompatible with the notion of calcification. Bob met 3 wonderful spouses during his life, with whom he created a large and beautifully complex family. As much as he loved and was driven by his work, what mattered to him most in legacy, was his family. The central focus of his later years was the health, security, and happiness of those he would leave behind. It was the love he held for those people, his joy in their company, and that astounding iron will to hold onto them that kept him healthy as long as it did. Bob will be missed, profoundly. Visiting Hours: Friends and family will gather to remember and celebrate the life of Robert Clark Howard when the environment is such that we can celebrate his life in the manner it deserves, with love and cheer and sharp wit. In the meantime, please consider leaving a note, a recollection, or story of any kind, duration or number at the address [email protected] to keep his memory fresh, and so that we can be in touch as plans to gather formalize.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 7, 2020