McLEOD, Robert Clayton Of Burlington, July 18. Age 90. Husband of Barbara J. (Taylor) McLeod. Father of Wendy Lepore and her partner John Reese of Chelsea, Diane Borselli of Mashpee, and Robert McLeod and his wife Christine of Greenville, SC. Father-in-law of the late Carmen Lepore. Grandfather of Jonathan & Marissa Borselli, Alex Lepore & Brittany McLeod. Bob was preceded in death by seven sisters and one brother, and is survived by his loyal brother Fred McLeod of Meredith, NH. Born in Lynn, MA, Bob was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. An accomplished craftsman, finish carpenter, and mentor. Bob's work with Walsh Brothers Construction included many historic restoration projects of some of Boston's most famous landmarks including Mass General Hospital, The Old South Church, Fenway Park, and The Wang Center. You could always count on Bob to make you smile; he loved telling jokes, playing tricks, and telling a story that would make you laugh. He made friends everywhere he went, and especially enjoyed time at the Billerica Elks club. On weekends and family vacations, Bob could be found at the family cottage which he built on Lake Winnipesaukee in Moultonborough, NH. He loved sharing the cottage with friends, boating and watching the loons. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to The Loon Preservation Committee (LPC) in Moultonborough, NH. Perhaps whenever you see a loon you'll think of Bob! A Visitation will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (exit 34 off Rt. 128/95, Woburn side), on Tuesday morning, July 23 from 10:00-11:00am; followed by a Funeral Service at the United Church of Christ Congregational, 6 Lexington St., Burlington at 11:30 am. Burial will be at the Pine Haven Cemetery, Burlington. For directions & online guestbook see



