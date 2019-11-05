|
|
CONTI, Robert Of Revere, Nov. 4, passed away surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Lillian (Maniscalco) and loving father of Mary Lynn and her husband Richard Sully of Lynnfield, Peter and his wife Kathy of Saugus, John and his wife Michele of Everett, Steven and his fiancée Annie Rochon of Gloucester and the late Paul Conti. Grandfather of Christopher Conti, Jillian Sheehan, Joseph Conti, Kimberly Bachand, Robert Conti, Maria Sully, Kelsey Conti and Michaela Conti. Great-grandfather of Rory Sheehan. Godfather of Miranda Mugford. Brother of James Conti, the late Joseph Conti and his wife Ann and Marguerite and her husband Tony Lepore. Funeral Mass in St. Mary of the Assumption Parish, Revere at 10am on Friday. Visiting Hours on Thursday at the Murphy O'Hara Funeral Home, 519 Broadway from 4 to 8pm. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob's name may be made to , 309 Waverley Rd., Waltham, MA 02452 or online at Murphy OHara Funeral Home 617-387-0506 / murphyohara.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 6, 2019