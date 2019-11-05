Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Murphy-O'Hara Funeral Home
519 Broadway
Everett, MA 02149
(617) 387-0506
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Murphy-O'Hara Funeral Home
519 Broadway
Everett, MA 02149
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary of the Assumption Parish
Revere, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT CONTI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT CONTI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT CONTI Obituary
CONTI, Robert Of Revere, Nov. 4, passed away surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Lillian (Maniscalco) and loving father of Mary Lynn and her husband Richard Sully of Lynnfield, Peter and his wife Kathy of Saugus, John and his wife Michele of Everett, Steven and his fiancée Annie Rochon of Gloucester and the late Paul Conti. Grandfather of Christopher Conti, Jillian Sheehan, Joseph Conti, Kimberly Bachand, Robert Conti, Maria Sully, Kelsey Conti and Michaela Conti. Great-grandfather of Rory Sheehan. Godfather of Miranda Mugford. Brother of James Conti, the late Joseph Conti and his wife Ann and Marguerite and her husband Tony Lepore. Funeral Mass in St. Mary of the Assumption Parish, Revere at 10am on Friday. Visiting Hours on Thursday at the Murphy O'Hara Funeral Home, 519 Broadway from 4 to 8pm. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob's name may be made to , 309 Waverley Rd., Waltham, MA 02452 or online at Murphy OHara Funeral Home 617-387-0506 / murphyohara.com

View the online memorial for Robert CONTI
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -