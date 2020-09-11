ROBERT COSENZA

COSENZA, Robert Age 84, of Raynham, passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at his home. He was the husband of Josephine (Imbergamo) Cosenza. They were married for 25 years. Born in Boston, he was the son of the late Joseph and Guiseppa (Salvato) Cosenza. He served his country proudly in the United States Army. Bob worked as a purchasing agent for First Electric Corporation in Boston before retirement and prior to that, he worked as an electrician for many years. He enjoyed going to the casino and playing Blackjack. Besides his loving wife, he leaves a stepson, David Dyckman and his wife Christine of Norton, three grandchildren, Alexyis, Daniel, and Hannah Dyckman, a great-grandchild, Jordyn Dyckman, and many nieces and nephews. Mr. Cosenza was the brother of the late Anthony Cosenza and Sally DiFrancia. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 from 9:00am to 9:50 am, in Saint Ann's Church, 660 N. Main Street, Raynham, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am in the church. Facial coverings and social distancing will be required. Interment with Military Honors will be in Highland Cemetery, 320 Winter Street, Norwood. Arrangements are with the Silva Funeral Home, 80 Broadway, TAUNTON. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Taunton Disabled American Veterans, DAV Chapter 57, P.O. Box 57, Taunton, MA 02780, in his memory would be deeply appreciated. For expressions of sympathy, to sign an online guestbook or to light a memorial candle, visit silvafuneralhome.com