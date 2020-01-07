|
|
BACON , Robert Cram Jr. On Thursday, January 2nd, Robert Cram Bacon, Jr. passed away peacefully in Tampa, Florida. He was born on August 25, 1921 in Wellesley Hills, MA. Robert was a longtime resident of Concord and Quissett, MA. He graduated from Phillips Exeter Academy in 1939, and attended both Harvard University and Johns Hopkins University. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II in Texas. Robert loved traveling the world with his wife, Janice. He loved playing the piano and was the raconteur of the cocktail hour. The bow tie for Robert was de rigueur and he was never without a book. He was the Glockenspiel player for many years in the annual Patriot's Day parade in Concord. Robert was the president of the E.R. Bacon Grain Company of Boston until he retired and lived in Quissett, MA and Naples, FL. He is survived by his wife of seventy years, Janice Woodward Bacon. He was a devoted father to Nancy A. Bacon (Charles Robbins) of Palm Harbor, FL Susan B. McLaughlin (David McLaughlin) of Rockville, MD, and Jeffrey R. Bacon (Leslie Armstrong) of Cohasset, MA. Robbie was a loving grandfather to four grandchildren: Jonathan, Timothy (Michelle Cruz), and Holly McLaughlin, and Caroline Bacon. He had one great-grandchild: Blake Cruz McLaughlin. Memorial services will be private.
View the online memorial for Robert Cram Jr. BACON
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 8, 2020