ROBERT D. BASSETT


1932 - 2020
ROBERT D. BASSETT Obituary
BASSETT, Robert D. Former Walpole School Superintendent Of Warwick, Rhode Island died Saturday, February 29, at the age of 87. A graduate of Dartmouth College and the Harvard University Graduate School of Education, Dr. Bassett served as the Assistant Superintendent of Schools and the Superintendent of Schools in Walpole, MA from 1965 to 1982. Predeceased by his beloved wife Suzanne Posson Bassett (2002). Survived by his brother David Bassett of Rochester, NY and his twin sister Elizabeth Bassett Wolf of Palo Alto, CA. Father of Sarah Bassett of Needham, MA, Katherine Kavanagh of Warwick, RI, and Carolyn Bassett of Pelham, MA. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. The Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home of WARWICK, RI is assisting the Bassett family.

Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 18, 2020
