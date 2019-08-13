Boston Globe Obituaries
ROBERT D. "DUKE" BRADLEY Sr.


1936 - 2019
ROBERT D. "DUKE" BRADLEY Sr. Obituary
BRADLEY, Robert D. Sr. "Duke" Executive Director Chelsea Community TV Of Chelsea, passed to eternal life on August 12th. Beloved husband of Dorothy (Fee) Bradley with whom he shared 58 years of marriage. Devoted father of Paula Batchelor and her husband David of Peabody and Robert, Jr. and his wife Kimberly of Swampscott, cherished and proud "Papa" of David and his wife Taisha, Beau, Bobby, and Austin Batchelor and Bobby, Ryan, Brendan and Jessica Bradley, adoring great-grandfather to Bayleigh and Brody Batchelor, son of the late Hugh and Rita (O'Brien) Bradley, and dear brother of Dorothy Sena of Revere, and the late Rita Dente, Hugh, Gerald, William, Lawrence, "Eddie", Herbert and Richard "Tootsie" Bradley. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours: on Thursday, August 15, from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM, in the Frank A. Welsh & Sons Funeral Home, 718 Broadway, CHELSEA. Relatives and friends are most kindly invited to attend. Funeral on Friday, from the Welsh Funeral Home at 10:00 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Michael the Archangel Chapel, 91 Crest Ave., Chelsea, at 11:00 AM. Services will conclude with interment at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Funeral home fully handicap accessible, ample parking opposite funeral home. For directions or to send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.WelshFuneralHome.com Frank A. Welsh & Sons Chelsea, 617-889-2723

Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 14, 2019
