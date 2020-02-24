|
CRANITCH, Robert D. Age 94, passed away peacefully on February 21st, 2020. Son of the late Daniel Leo Cranitch and Margaret Romaine Foley of Boston and Medford. Beloved husband of the late Ruth Patrice (Donovan) Cranitch. Father of Ruthanne Riccioli of Wakefield, Lynne Caruso and husband Joe of Reading, Daniel Cranitch and wife Maureen of Reading and the late Robert L Cranitch. He is survived by his cherished grandchildren Kevin Riccioli, Christine Rotti, Katelyn and Joseph Caruso, Lauren and Daniel Cranitch. His dear great-grandchildren Casey, Madison and Taylor Rotti, Joy and Kathryn Riccioli. He was loving brother to the late Richard D. Cranitch and the late Sheila Galloway. Bob was born on October 3, 1925 in Boston. He lived in East Boston until he was 5 and then moved to Medford where he resided for his entire life. He was a graduate of Medford High School Class of 1943. He enlisted in the US Navy and proudly served our country during WWII on the USS Palau. He then went on to graduate magma cum laude from Tufts University with a double major in Engineering and Naval Sciences. He was a proud member of Tau Beta Pi Engineering National Honor Society. He was married to his loving wife Ruth for 55 years. He worked his entire career at IBM where he retired after 43 years as a Senior Field Engineer Specialist. He loved boating, fishing, reading, computers and mostly spending time with his family. He was proudly given a Key to the City of Medford in 2012 and was a charter member of the Mystic Wellington Yacht Club for 45 years. He was a member of the Irish American Club in Malden, VFW and American Legion in Medford. Friends and Relatives are invited to attend his Funeral from the Breslin Funeral Home, 610 Pleasant St., MALDEN on Friday, February 28th at 9 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated at Immaculate Conception Church, 600 Pleasant St., Malden at 10 AM. Burial is Private at the family's request. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to Mystic Valley Elder Services 300 Commercial Street, #19, Malden, MA 02148.
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 25, 2020