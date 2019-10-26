|
LANDRETH, Rev. Robert D. Age 93, of Marblehead, formerly of San Jose, California, October 19, 2019. Bob was born in Modesto, CA on July 20, 1926, the son of Cliffton and Zala Landreth, and grew up in Ceres, CA. Bob served in the Navy in WWII. Upon discharge, he attended San Jose State College, graduating in 1950. Also in 1950, he married Jean Miller, his wife of 62 years before her death in 2003. Bob had a long career as a teacher and administrator in the Campbell, CA schools. A longtime Episcopalian, Bob entered the ministry in 1969 as a deacon, and in 1981 he was ordained priest. Father Bob's ministry included countless marriages, baptisms, burials and Sunday services. He was also the rector of the Holy Spirit parish in Campbell. When he moved to Marblehead in 1997, Bob served as a volunteer assistant at St. Andrew's and St. Michael's parishes in Marblehead, and filled in as supply clergy at churches throughout the North Shore. He was also active in the Marblehead Ministerial Association. Bob's other affiliations included the West San Jose and Beverly Kiwanis Clubs, the Whiting Club, the American Legion, the Marblehead Democratic Town Committee, and the BPOE Elks. Family was the center of Bob's life. He is survived by his three daughters and sons-in-law: Artha and Thomas Gerland of Marblehead, Leslie and Carl Cimino of Campbell, CA, and Julia Landreth and Tom Medland of Roseville, CA. His nephew, Sean Harkness and his wife Denise James of Las Vegas, Nevada, nephews Dennis and Chris Lander of CA, and his sister Alene Lander also survive him. He was the proud "Papa" of Garrett Gerland and wife Nichola, Anneliese Gerland and husband Nathan Lundblad, Cody and Holly Cimino, and Briana and Brent Johnson. Five great-grandchildren also knew and loved their Papa. Friends and family are invited to a Celebration of his Life on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at 2:00PM at St. Michael's church, Marblehead. A reception will follow in the church hall. Donations in Bob's name can be made to St. Michael's Church, 26 Pleasant St., Marblehead 01945 or the Marblehead Historical Society, 170 Washington St., Marblehead 01945. Eustis & Cornell of Marblehead eustisandcornellfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 27, 2019