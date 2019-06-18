Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home
740 Adams Street
Dorchester, MA 02122
(617) 282-5564
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT LESSARD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT D. LESSARD

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ROBERT D. LESSARD Obituary
LESSARD, Robert D. Of Dorchester, June 18, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Anna (Coughlin) Lessard. Devoted uncle of Robert Coughlin of Dorchester. Brother-in-law of Dottie Taffe of FL and Mary Golab of NH. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Visitation in the John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home, 740 Adams St. (near Gallivan Blvd.), DORCHESTER, Saturday morning, June 22, from 8:30 to 9:30 with a Funeral Mass to follow in St. Ann Church Neponset, at 10 o'clock. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Late member of the K of C Council #180. Interment Cedar Grove Cemetery. For directions and expressions of sympathy, www.oconnorandson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home
Download Now