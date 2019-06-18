|
|
LESSARD, Robert D. Of Dorchester, June 18, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Anna (Coughlin) Lessard. Devoted uncle of Robert Coughlin of Dorchester. Brother-in-law of Dottie Taffe of FL and Mary Golab of NH. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Visitation in the John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home, 740 Adams St. (near Gallivan Blvd.), DORCHESTER, Saturday morning, June 22, from 8:30 to 9:30 with a Funeral Mass to follow in St. Ann Church Neponset, at 10 o'clock. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Late member of the K of C Council #180. Interment Cedar Grove Cemetery. For directions and expressions of sympathy, www.oconnorandson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 21, 2019