ROBERT MCGRATH
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Michael Church
90 Concord Rd
Bedford, MA
View Map
ROBERT D. MCGRATH


1929 - 2019
ROBERT D. MCGRATH Obituary
McGRATH, Robert D. Of Bedford, died on Oct. 15, 2019. Beloved husband of Jean (Sweeney) McGrath, loving father of six children, Robert McGrath and his wife Marlene of Boxford, Daniel McGrath of Bedford, Diane Hughson and her husband Scott of Townsend, Ellen McKeon and her husband Vinnie of Nashua, NH, William McGrath and his wife Terri of Bristow, VA and Michael McGrath and his wife Elaine of Chelmsford, cherished grandfather of 13 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by his siblings, Charles McGrath, Jeanne Keith and Betty O'Donnell. Visitation at Bedford Funeral Home, 167 Great Rd., BEDFORD, on Mon., Oct. 21, from 4:00-8:00 PM. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Tues., Oct. 22 at 10:00 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Michael Church, 90 Concord Rd., Bedford, at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Rett Syndrome Research Trust, Make Rett History, 67 Undercliff Rd., Trumbull, CT 06611, or Reverserett.org. For obituary visit www.bedfordfuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 17, 2019
