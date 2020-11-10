O'HEARN, Robert D. Of Saugus, age 93, November 9th. Husband of the late Kathleen E. (Middleton) O'Hearn. Loving father of Michael R. O'Hearn & his wife Patricia of NH, Kathleen E. Maes & her husband Leonard of Saugus, Carol M. Brown & her husband Steven of Beverly, Robert O'Hearn & his wife Rhonda of NH. Cherished grandfather of 7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Dear brother of Thomas O'Hearn of Dennis & Ellen Detour of NY. WWII Navy Vet. Relatives & friends are invited to attend an hour of visitation in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS on Friday from 9-10 a.m. Adhering to the mandate of the state & CDC guidelines, face coverings and proper social distancing will be required. A private Mass will be held at Blessed Sacrament Church, Saugus. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to All Care Hospice at allcare.org/donate
