O'LEARY, Atty. Robert D. Of Milton, passed away peacefully Aug. 1st. Beloved husband of Mary L. (Driscoll). Devoted father of Robert D. O'Leary, Jr. & his wife, Mary Ellen of North Easton and Beth Hommes & her husband, Bill of Hilton Head, SC. Cherished grandfather of Catherine L. Becker of Stoneham, Christine E. Hommes of NY, NY, Robert D., III of South Boston, James M. of Santa Monica, CA and Brian P. O'Leary of NY, NY. Great-grandfather of Sara Becker, Leila, Hailey and Chase O'Leary. Funeral Mass at St. Elizabeth Church, Milton, Tues. morning at 10 AM. Visiting Hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., MILTON, Mon., 4 to 7 PM. Graduate of Boston College and Boston College Law School. Former Town Counsel for the Town of Milton. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Elizabeth Church, 350 Reedsdale Rd., Milton, MA 02186. For directions or guestbook please see: www.alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home Milton (617) 696-4200
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 4, 2019