ROBERT D. PARISE
1951 - 2020-08-11
PARISE, Robert D. It is with great sadness that the family of Robert D. "Bobby" Parise announce his passing on August 11,2020 of congestive heart failure. Bobby was born on March 2, 1951 in Stoneham, Massachusetts to his beloved late parents Michael and Celia Parise. Bobby was a longtime employee of the Middlesex Court System. He also worked at the family business, Michael's Bar in Somerville, since he was a young boy. He loved all his friends that he met along the way while working at the Courts and the family establishment. Bobby was a kind and generous soul, willing to give the shirt off his back to help anyone in need. Bobby is survived by his loving sister, Michele Kilduff, and her husband Joseph Kilduff, and his late brother, Sam Parise and his wife, Susan Parise. Bobby is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. Services private.

Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
