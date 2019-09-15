|
|
POWER, Robert D. Jr. Of Boston, died September 13th. Brother of Christopher Power of New York and Anthony Power of the Philippines. Uncle of Elizabeth and Anne Power, both of New York, and Dan Power of the Philippines. Robert had been a Jesuit and taught English at Boston College High School for several years. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., MILTON, on Saturday afternoon, September 21st, at 2 pm. Burial private. For guestbook see alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home (617) 696-4200
View the online memorial for Robert D. Jr. POWER
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 18, 2019