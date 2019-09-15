Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
326 Granite Avenue
Milton, MA 02186
(617) 696-4200
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
326 Granite Avenue
Milton, MA 02186
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT POWER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT D. POWER Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT D. POWER Jr. Obituary
POWER, Robert D. Jr. Of Boston, died September 13th. Brother of Christopher Power of New York and Anthony Power of the Philippines. Uncle of Elizabeth and Anne Power, both of New York, and Dan Power of the Philippines. Robert had been a Jesuit and taught English at Boston College High School for several years. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., MILTON, on Saturday afternoon, September 21st, at 2 pm. Burial private. For guestbook see alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home (617) 696-4200

View the online memorial for Robert D. Jr. POWER
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
Download Now