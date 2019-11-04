Boston Globe Obituaries
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
(781) 334-9966
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
ROBERT D. SULLIVAN


1950 - 2019
SULLIVAN, Robert D. Of North Reading, formerly of Wakefield, Nov. 3. Beloved husband of Martha R. (Robertson). Loving brother of Dennis M. Sullivan & wife Marcia of Tewksbury and Thomas X. Sullivan & Michelle Laughlin of Wakefield. Brother-in-law of David L. Robertson, Joanne Thistle, Carol Szwed & husband Jan, & Donald Robertson & wife Susan. "Uncle Bobby" to Jessica (Sullivan) Gabriel & husband James, Caitlin Sullivan, Leah Mozer & husband Jason, Jennifer Sullivan & husband Matthew Chase, Matthew Robertson, Amy Thistle, Kristen Riley & husband Kevin, Laurie Amara & husband Andy, Kelly Coyne & husband Mike, and Megan Robertson. "Greatest" great-uncle to Alexis, Ally, Ruthie, Jax, Makena, Matthew, Emma, Isiah, Sam, Nathan, Charlie, Isla, & Kaydence. Visitation for relatives and friends at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD, on Thursday from 4-7pm. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations be made in Bobby's name to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Jimmy Fund, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. For obit/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 5, 2019
