Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
Saint Julia's Church
374 Boston Post Road
Weston, MA
Service
To be announced at a later date
Joyce Funeral Home
WATRAL, Robert D. Sr. Of Billerica, formerly of Weston and Wellesley, February 14, 2020. Husband of the late Mary Alice (Cain) Watral. Father of Jacqueline W. Weekley (Michael) of Waltham, Jennifer W. Degnan (Thomas) of Norwell and Robert D. Watral, Jr. of CA. Grandfather of Elissa C., Olivia A. and Caroline J. Degnan, Fortune F. and Noah L. Watral. Longtime companion of Mary Lou Alves of Billerica. Brother of the late John, Paul, Edward, Helen, Mary, Margaret and Dorothy. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to honor and remember Bob's life by gathering to visit in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM on Friday, February 28th from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. before leaving in procession to Saint Julia's Church, 374 Boston Post Road, Weston where his Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Burial with military honors will follow in Linwood Cemetery, Weston. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be made to American Red Cross Massachusetts Regional Headquarters, 101 Station Landing Suite 510, Medford, MA 02155. For complete obituary, guest register and directions please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 23, 2020
