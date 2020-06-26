|
PARKER, Robert Daniel "Bob" Of Plymouth, formerly of Weymouth, died June 25, 2020, surrounded by his wife and daughters in his home after a long battle with Alzheimer's.
Bob was born in Quincy, grew up in Weymouth, and lived in Plymouth. He was a kind man who loved telling stories, laughing, and spending summers in Cape Breton. Bobby was a proud Union Brother of the Boston Gas Local 12003 United Steel Workers. He was a safety advocate, always looking out for the best for others. Bobby's main passion in life was his family and spending time with those he loved. He will be sadly missed by all those who had the pleasure of knowing him.
Beloved husband of 38 years to Jane Parker of Plymouth. Loving father of Megan Parker of Plymouth and Alison Valsky and her husband Eugene of Charlestown. Cherished Papa of Emily, Thomas and Jenny. Devoted son of the late William and Christena Parker. Caring brother of Debbie Currie and her husband Daniel of Canada, Billy Parker of Weymouth, Ann Chisolm and her husband Alex of Canada, Danny Parker and his wife Julie of Weymouth, Jimmy Parker of Weymouth and John Parker of Weymouth. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, dear friends and extended family, both in the States and in Nova Scotia, Canada.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Visiting Hours on Wednesday, 5-8 PM, in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, SOUTH WEYMOUTH, at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. S. Shore Hospital). Cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Bob may be made to ., MA Chapter, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. See www.keohane.com or call 781-335-0045 for directions or online condolences.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 28, 2020