PRITCHARD, Robert Daniel Of Foxboro and Plymouth, MA, passed away peacefully on May 16, 2019, at home surrounded by family and close friends. He was the beloved husband of Julie Ricker Pritchard for 27 years, and devoted and enthusiastic father of Tess and Jack. Bob was brother of Bill (Dottie) of NJ, Jim (Kathy) of FL, Patti of NY, Bruce (Elisabeth) of NY, Annie Laurie of CA, Janet of MA, and Mary Claire (Andy) of CA. He was brother-in-law, cousin and uncle to many, and friend and teacher to countless others. Bob was born in Rockville Centre, NY on January 3, 1961 to Annie Laurie (Gillis) and Bill Pritchard and was raised on Long Island and in Fairfield, CT. He was a Boston College (BC) Double Eagle with a Bachelor of Arts in English and Economics and Master of Arts in Economics. He studied at the London School of Economics. He was awarded his Doctoral degree in Law, Policy and Society from Northeastern University. Bob knew so much and truly enjoyed sharing his knowledge, turning it into a career as Associate Professor of Economics at Northeastern and Adjunct Associate Professor of Economics at BC. He loved teaching and, in turn, was loved by his students. Bob brought fun and laughter to every occasion with a rich appreciation of food, craft beer and music. Bob always had a song in his heart; he was an entertaining storyteller, an avid Boston sports fan, a gregarious host and an extraordinary friend who will be sorely missed by the many people whose lives he touched. A Celebration of his Life will be held Wednesday, May 22 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, South Street, Foxboro, followed by burial service at the Rock Hill Cemetery, Foxboro. To send an online condolence, please visit the funeral home web site at robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bob's memory to the Progeria Research Foundation, P.O. Box 3453, Peabody, MA 01961 or The Dimock Center, Development Office, 55 Dimock Street, Roxbury, MA 02119. Bob's family is grateful to the teams at Dana Farber, Brigham & Women's Hospital and Old Colony Hospice, and for the incredible outpouring of love and support from family and friends. Visiting Hours: Friends are invited to the Chapel Meeting House located on Mill Street in the Foxboro State Forest, one of Bob's favorite places to run, for Visiting Hours on Tuesday, May 21 at 2:00-4:00 p.m. and 6:00-8:00 p.m. Roberts and Sons Funeral Home 508.543.5471 Published in The Boston Globe on May 19, 2019