TULLIS, Robert Daniel Sr. Of Braintree, 88, died peacefully May 6, 2019 of natural causes in his home, surrounded by his family.



Bob was predeceased by his wife Anne (Dirksmeier) Tullis. He was the son of the late John Joseph and Catherine Elizabeth (Coyle) Tullish. He is also survived by his 8 children, Anne FitzGerald Bunker (Charles), Robert Tullis Jr. (Laurie Jo), Virginia Chung (Kar Chun), Ellen Letts (late Ronald), Andrew Tullis, Timothy Tullis (Susan), Teresa Fraser and Donna Leitao (Lucien). He was also survived by his 18 grandchildren: Jonathan FitzGerald, Sandra Kerfien, Brian FitzGerald, Erik FitzGerald, Danielle Kozikowski, Kellyanne Tullis, Casey Mahoney, Bobbie Sylvester, Katie Petri, Karl Chung, Timothy Tullis Jr, Samantha Tullis, Alyson Reed, Kate Fraser, Lindsey Power, Amanda Llanes, Krystina Morin, and Angelina Leitao and great-grandchildren Jack, Caroline, Kylee, Adam, Patrick, Ellie, Haiden, Jameson, Nolan, Avery, Kane, Jax, Dolly, Kayden, Kora, Rylan, Jordan, Theo, Aoife, Luca, Kensleigh, Stephen, Quinn, Colin and Mason.



Bob was born in West Roxbury on January 10, 1931, but moved to Hull in his teenage years. At the age of 16 he enlisted in the USN where he rose through the ranks to become Lt. Cmdr. after 23 years. He met his future wife, Anne Dirksmeier when she was performing for the USO while he was serving our country. They married in West Quincy on May 14, 1955. Upon retiring from the Navy he went to college on the GI Bill. From there he became an entrepreneur in the Real Estate business, buying, selling and renting up and down the South Shore.



He was a devoted family man and enjoyed playing with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He could often be seen at the pool, softball field, boating, skiing, apple picking and on the golf course with his extended family through the years. Bob took his extended family on many reunion vacations including a trip to Disney on his 40th wedding anniversary, a cruise on the 50th and an enormous cruise with over 60 people for their 60th anniversary.



Bob's influence extended beyond his immediate family. He was quick to step in and provide assistance to anyone and everyone who he could help. He will be sorely missed.



Bob is survived by sisters-in-law Alice (Leahy) Tullish, Louise (Sironen) Dirksmeier, Trudy (Dirksmeier) Martel and his close friends Joseph and Geraldine Clancy. He was predeceased by his siblings Kathryn (Daniel) Davis, John (Bev) Tullish Sr. and William Tullish.



McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, Weymouth, is handling his arrangements, in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Bob to: American Parkinson Disease of Massachusetts, 72 Concord St., Room C3, Boston, Massachusets 02118. Visiting Hours are at McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, SOUTH WEYMOUTH at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp So. Shore Hospital) on Tuesday, May 14th from 4-9pm. A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, May 15th at Sacred Heart Church in Weymouth Landing at 10:30am followed by the burial at the National Cemetery in Bourne, MA. Published in The Boston Globe on May 12, 2019