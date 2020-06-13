|
DeBONIS, Robert Of Middleton, formerly of Revere, passed away surrounded by his loving family on June 11, 2020, at the age of 75. Born in Winthrop on January 4, 1945 to the late Olivio DeBonis and Chiarina (DiCesare). Devoted father of Debora DeBonis of Malden, and David DeBonis and his wife Michelle of Middleton. Cherished grandfather of Lucianna and Gianna. Also survived by countless family members and friends. He was a graduate of Revere High School and Salem State College. Robert proudly served his country in the United States Army in Germany during Vietnam. He had an accomplished career that spanned 40 years in finance and banking. Robert spent the latter part of his career and retired as a respected employee of Mass Housing Finance Agency. We will all miss his infectious laugh, his outgoing spirit, and his engaging conversations. He will be sorely missed. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Anthony's Church, 250 Revere Street, Revere on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at 10:00am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Private Interment. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Robert's memory to the American Diabetes Association, 10 Speen Street, 2nd floor, Framingham, MA 01701. For guestbook please visit www.buonfiglio.com Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno
Published in The Boston Globe on June 14, 2020