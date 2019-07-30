|
|
GALLAGHER, Robert Dennis "Bob" (9/23/34 – 7/27/19) Was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York. He received a BS in Electrical Engineering from Brooklyn Polytech and a Masters from Northeastern. Bob worked for MIT's Lincoln Laboratory and the MITRE Corporation. He spent many years traveling to Greenland and England for work. Bob's interest in learning and traveling continued throughout his life, taking many marine biology classes at the Isle of Shoals and traveling to various countries. Bob had a great love of the sea, which was shared by his family, spending much time at Saquish and St. John. His other great loves were singing with the Granite Statesmen Barbershop Chorus and art. Though he spent his career as an engineer, Bob maintained his love of art, working in various mediums: printmaking, photography, and watercolor. Bob is survived by his wife of 60 years, M. Carol Gallagher (Harney) of Chelmsford, MA; two daughters, Gwyn Gallagher of Cambridge, MA and Gretchyn Gallagher of North Andover, MA; son-in-law, Bryan Curley of North Andover, MA; and two grandsons, Ben Záa Gallagher and Billy Curley. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local fire department. Bartlett Funeral Home 338 Court Street Plymouth, MA 02360
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 1, 2019