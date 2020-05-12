|
|
DeVIRGILIO, Robert Our hero dad, wonderful husband and always a good friend, Robert "Bobby" DeVirgilio Sr., 86, a lifelong resident of Dedham, passed away on May 10th, 2020 peacefully in his home in Centerville, MA holding the hand of his beloved wife of 62 years, Elizabeth Jane DeVirgilio (Burns) after a seven year long battle with mesothelioma. Born to his parents, Dominico and Felicia DiVirgilio of Villafonsina and Vasto, Italy, in his childhood home in Dedham. His immense love for his four daughters and one son, Jane Baker, Joan Grant-Mann and her husband Douglas Mann, Judith Byrne and her husband Nick Byrne, Jill DeVirgilio and her husband Dennis Gullotti and his son Robert DeVirgilio, Jr. His life was spent raising five children and told his friends he had to "deficit spend for years" doing so. He was the cherished and so loved "Papa" to his 12 grandchildren, Jordan Byrne-Lund and her husband Benjamin Lund, Brendan Byrne and his fiancée Keri Corcoran, Christopher Baker and his wife Sylvia Baker, Alexander Baker, Brooke Fitzgerald and her husband Conor Fitzgerald, Leah Byrne and her fiancé Jake Campbell, Olivia Gullotti, Alexander Mann, Giorgianna Grant, Annabella Gullotti, Justin Mann and Carmen Grant. He was "Papa D." to his two great-grandchildren, Griffin and Autumn Lund. He is survived by his sister Maryanne Broccoli and her husband Carmen Broccoli, preceded in death by his brothers Joseph DeVirgilio, Vincent DeVirgilio and Dominic "Archie" DiVirgilio. He had so many loving nieces and nephews who he treated like they were his own children and they loved him as he was their own father. A talented carpenter who built the family home, he started as a union carpenter and progressed to administration with the Boston Redevelopment Authority and then finished his career with the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, Community & Development Affairs as a Project Manager where he retired from after 32 years. He proudly served his country as a Private First Class in the United States Army during the Korean War. A proud member of the IACC-SGB, Dedham, MA where he enjoyed the camaraderie of his fellow Italians. His love of the sport of tennis spanned many years with the Dedham Town Tennis Association and he enjoyed weekend tennis getaways at the US Open with his great tennis buddies. His travels with his wife encompassed Italy, Brazil, Panama Canal, Nova Scotia, Puerto Rico, Ireland, Bermuda and many tropical islands. His one major regret he had was of never attaining the height he desired and always organized a toast with a shot of good whiskey. Those who knew him would agree that there are too many amusing anecdotes, quips and retorts to count. Here are a few; Never give advice on love or politics. Life is a series of adjustments, listen to your body clock. Did you do anything constructive today? As a parent, you are an innocent bystander in your children's lives. If you marry one sister, you marry them all. Fake it until you make it. Live within your means. Everything in moderation. Tomorrow is Monday and there will be school. "Are you going? Well if you go, I'm not going." It was a life filled with pure love of family and his Italian heritage in which he worked diligently to ensure by hosting many a holiday event with his wife Betty's incredible cooking of good food and countless bottles of wine. Private funeral services will be limited to immediate family due to the current Covid-19 Pandemic at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, DEDHAM, followed by a private burial in Brookdale Cemetery, Dedham. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Robert DeVirgilio's name may be sent to Brigham and Women's Hospital, The Thornton House which provides a home away from home for Mesothelioma patients and their families. Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500
Published in The Boston Globe on May 13, 2020