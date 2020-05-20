|
DUBREUIL, Robert Of St. Raphael, Quebec, Canada, imigrated in the 1950's to Waltham, MA. He was a hard-working contractor who loved to help others. He passed away on April 27, 2020 at age 88, of Covid-19. Beloved husband of the late Lucile (Cadrin) Dubreuil. Devoted father of Michele Dubreuil of Lynn and Christine Rose of Reading, son-in-law David Rose and 3 grandchildren: Christopher, Nathan and Madeline. He will be very missed. In lieu of flowers, please support organizations that promote safety, dignity, and respect for the vulnerable elderly citizens of our country. To send a memorial condolence to the family, please visit www.barilefuneral.com or www.facebook.com/BarileFamilyFuneralHome Doherty Barile Family Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on May 24, 2020