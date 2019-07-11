Boston Globe Obituaries
Anderson Funeral Homes
250 Main Street
Townsend, MA 01469
(978) 597-2692
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Homes
250 Main Street
Townsend, MA 01469
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Poor Clares Monastery
920 Centre Street
Jamaica Plain, MA
ROBERT E. ASPELL


1943 - 2019
ASPELL, Robert E. Age 75, of Townsend. He leaves his wife of fifty years, Linda R. (Reynolds) Aspell; three sons, Brian E. Aspell and his wife, Elizabeth, of Belmont, Daniel R. Aspell and his wife, Anne, of West Newton, Noel J. Aspell of Leominster; a sister, Sr. Mary Joseph of Jamaica Plain; four grandchildren, Mairead, Aspell, Reilly Aspell, Molly Aspell and Maeve Aspell. He held various management positions at Digital Equipment Corporation and Wang Laboratories and retired in 2005 as Vice President of Financial Systems at Raytheon Corporation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 AM Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Poor Clares Monastery, 920 Centre St., Jamaica Plain. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. Calling Hours are 4-7 PM Friday, July 12, 2019 at the Anderson Funeral Home, 250 Main St. (Rte 119), TOWNSEND CENTER. Memorial contributions may be made to the , PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 72123. Anderson Funeral Homes

Townsend - Ayer - Fitchburg

www.andersonfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 12, 2019
