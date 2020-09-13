BERTOLINO, Robert E. Of Canton, passed away September 12th. Beloved husband for 53 years of Grace M. (Amico). Father of Robert E. Bertolino Jr. and his wife, Carrie, of N. Andover, Paul D. Bertolino and his wife, Christine, of Mansfield, David J. Bertolino and his wife, Leigh, of Dunwoody, GA and Michelle M. Kaelin and her husband, Fred, of Northboro. Grandfather of Justin, Olivia, Robert E. III, Sonia, Emma, Nicholas, Grace, Max, Cole, Freddie and Luca. Visiting hours are at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON, on Thursday from 4-8 p.m. Due to the Current Covid-19 restrictions, only 25 guests are allowed in the funeral home at a time, masks are required, and guests should bring their own pens to sign the register book. Funeral Mass at St. John the Evangelist Church, Canton, Friday morning at 10:00. Burial Canton Corner Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at www.stjude.org
For complete obituary and guestbook, see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com
