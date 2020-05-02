|
|
CARROLL, Robert E. Age 78, retired Police Chief for the City of Somerville, died at his Winchester home on May 1, 2020. Beloved husband for 57 years of Annette (Boudrot) Carroll. Dedicated father of Kevin Carroll and his wife Louise of Natick, Bethanne Saef and her husband Jeff of Boston, and Patrice Carroll of Worcester. Proud grandfather of Timothy, Stephen, Margaret, Emma, Benjamin, Caroline, and Emily. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. He has been reunited in heaven with his beloved son, Bryan Carroll who died in 2019, as well as three siblings, James, William, and Theresa. He attended Cambridge schools followed by graduation from Northeastern University in Boston and FBI National Police Academy in Quantico, VA. He served as Past President of the MA Chiefs of Police Association, and spent his entire thirty-year career as a devoted and loyal member of law enforcement for the City of Somerville. A proud Marine, he served his country honorably. Services will be determined at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675 For his online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com Dee Funeral Home of Concord 978-369-2030 Caring for families since 1868
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020